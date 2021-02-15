Chris Harrison steps aside from "The Bachelor" after racially insensitive interview

As long as you do a racist thing in the past it's not as bad, was the argument the host of "The Bachelor" Chris Harrison was trying to make as a counter-argument to today's cancel culture. That argument forced Harrison to "step aside" from ABC's "The Bachelor" on Sunday. He has hosted the reality show for all of its 25 seasons.

Harrison apologized on Wednesday after addressing contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's photos in an interview with Extra's Rachel Lindsay. The photos showed Kirkconnell at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

"The picture was from 2018 at an Old South antebellum party. That's not a good look," said Rachel Lindsay.

"Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018? Or, is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference," replied Harrison.

"It's not a good look ever. If I went to that party, what would I represent at that party?" said Lindsay who is African-American.

"You're 100% right in 2021. That was not the case in 2018. And again, I'm not defending Rachael. I just know that, I don't know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I'm not defending it. I didn't go to it," Harrison said, digging himself in deeper.