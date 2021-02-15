Gun pulled on "cart narc" complaining about abandoned shopping cart

Rob Beschizza

Cart Narc films people who leave shopping carts in irresponsible places. He got more than he bargained for this time, a gun and a death threat, all caught on camera. The driver's company was quickly identified by internet sleuths.

Here's another cart abandoner, who boasts of being a killer (and is, according to said sleuths):

A warning of the times we are in, or perhaps just Texas: these guys would rather kill people on camera than return their shopping carts and the police side with them when they are called.

