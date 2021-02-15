Gun pulled on "cart narc" complaining about abandoned shopping cart

Cart Narc films people who leave shopping carts in irresponsible places. He got more than he bargained for this time, a gun and a death threat, all caught on camera. The driver's company was quickly identified by internet sleuths.

Here's another cart abandoner, who boasts of being a killer (and is, according to said sleuths):

A warning of the times we are in, or perhaps just Texas: these guys would rather kill people on camera than return their shopping carts and the police side with them when they are called.

PREVIOUSLY: Shopping Cart Alignment Chart