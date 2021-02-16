A musician couple used biosonic MIDI technology to convert their baby's ultrasound into music

From Consequence of Sound:

The baby, named Luca Yupanqui, is the soon-to-be child of Psychic Ills bassist Elizabeth Hart and Lee "Scratch" Perry collaborator Iván Diaz Mathé. Yupanqui created the songs on her album using biosonic MIDI technology that translated her in-utero movements into sound. The MIDI device was hooked to Hart's stomach, recorded the vibrations created by Yupanqui, and transcribed them into Mathé's synthesizers, a meditative process that took place over five hour-long sessions.

Hart and Mathé then edited and mixed the results of those sessions while trying to respect Yupanqui's musical autonomy so as to allow her message to exist in its raw form. The resulting collection of songs is aptly titled Sounds of the Unborn, and it's due out on April 2nd via Sacred Bones.