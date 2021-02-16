Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna sings the theme song to WandaVision this week

Disney+'s Avengers spin-off series WandaVision features a new sitcom homage and theme song (written by the Frozen songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) each week. Past episodes have offered a nod to television history stalwarts including The Brady Bunch, Bewitched, and The Dick Van Dyke Show. This week's episode brings viewers into the '90s with a Malcolm in the Middle styled episode intro and theme song sung by riot grrrl luminary Kathleen Hanna.