Fox host Larry Kudlow caught on hot mic cussing over Kamala Harris comments

A wound up Larry Kudlow had a mini tantrum, which was caught on a hot mic, on his very first day at his new "Fox News" job. "Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit, bullshit," the new host shouted today over Kamala Harris's taped, accurate comments.

Hot mic: Larry Kudlow calls @VP's claims in @axios interview "bullshit" right before the commercial on Fox pic.twitter.com/Wbewo52lzy — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 16, 2021

The only bullshit was the fact that Fox had taken her comments out of context, omitting half of what she had said in an interview she did with Axios (which was aired over the weekend on HBO).

Talking about the US Covid plan (or lack of) when she and Joe Biden first took office, her full comments were: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."

But Fox only aired the last part: "In many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."

Which set the short-tempered Kudlow off, although, in actually, in neither version is Harris wrong.

Raw Story sums it up nicely: