Fox host Larry Kudlow caught on hot mic cussing over Kamala Harris comments

A wound up Larry Kudlow had a mini tantrum, which was caught on a hot mic, on his very first day at his new "Fox News" job. "Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit, bullshit," the new host shouted today over Kamala Harris's taped, accurate comments.
The only bullshit was the fact that Fox had taken her comments out of context, omitting half of what she had said in an interview she did with Axios (which was aired over the weekend on HBO).
Talking about the US Covid plan (or lack of) when she and Joe Biden first took office, her full comments were: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."
But Fox only aired the last part: "In many ways, we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."
Which set the short-tempered Kudlow off, although, in actually, in neither version is Harris wrong.
Raw Story sums it up nicely:
There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations when the Biden administration took office less than four weeks ago. Vaccines were shipped to states, and then they and local leaders were forced to try to figure it out. Distribution, transport (which requires sub-zero temperatures), how to administer the vaccine, who should get it first, how to schedule, whether or not to have mass vaccination sites, how to pay for it all, everything. Zero help, including basics like exactly when to expect how many doses, from the federal government.