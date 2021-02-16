Interesting to see how the world's inventory of extracted gold is divvied up. The United States' gold reserves are far greater than any other country.
Here's a visualization of all the extracted gold in the world and which countries own it
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- gold
- precious metals
The case for banning gold mining
The world would be better off without gold mines, argues JP Koning. What would happen if mines (which are big polluters) stopped producing 3,000 tonnes of gold annually so we had to make do with what we already have (around 190,000 tonnes)? We already have enough to meet our needs for electronic circuitry and other… READ THE REST
Gold hits record high as tensions spread in U.S.
The price of gold is at an all-time high, fueled by the unchecked spread of Covid-19 in the U.S. and deepening tensions at home and abroad. In the morning of Asian trading hours on Monday, spot gold traded at about $1,931.11 per ounce after earlier trading as high as $1,943.9275 per ounce. Those levels eclipsed… READ THE REST
Lost and found: $200,000 in gold bars
Someone left a package of gold bars worth $190,000 on a Swiss Federal Railways train on its from St Gallen to Lucerne. Authorities have spent nine months trying to find the rightful owner to no avail. Now, the public prosecutors office is seeking the public's help in finding the absent-minded individual who left them behind.… READ THE REST
The Rollova 2.0 ditches old rulers for super-easy digital measurement
We've come a long way, haven't we, civilization? In ancient times, we used to measure everything from weight to distance with the most rudimentary of instruments. A stone was literally how much a particular stone weighed as a unit of measurement. And a foot was…yeah, a foot. Put enough heel-to-toe paces together and you knew… READ THE REST
Open an online business with a .store domain
Right now, almost half of all the websites that exist use a .com domain name. This makes it incredibly hard to find a domain name that hasn't already been taken, and if you already named and registered your company then you may be in for a really tough road ahead. Say you started a line of… READ THE REST
The Wicked Ball keeps your cat happy and engaged even when you aren't around
Everybody loves dogs. But even the most dedicated doggy mom and pop will tell you that it really doesn't take much to keep the average pooch thoroughly entertained. Just give 'em a ball to chase or a patch of yard to run in and a dog will generally find enough to keep themselves occupied for… READ THE REST