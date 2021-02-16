How to calmly transport an entire bee colony by carrying the Queen in your fist

This video from the Dominican Republic recently went viral on TikTok for, um, I suppose rather obvious reasons.

Guy transports a bees colony by carrying the queen is his fist; the rest of the bees crowd around where their queen is 🐝🤯

by daniirodman (TikTok) pic.twitter.com/euDdYlL9h8 — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) January 28, 2021

As one Redditor said, "He looks like he's on his way to deliver one helluva Mortal Kombat finisher is what he looks like."

The original post has been taken down, and you can't hear the audio in this version (though it is available on Reddit), but Unilad sums up the exchange pretty well (translated from Spanish):

The cameraman asks the beekeeper why he doesn't get stung by the bees, to which the man simply replies: 'They know their owner'. He also asks whether the bees produce honey on him. The man says 'No, I'm going to put them in a box now.' 'And do you have the queen on your hand? Because they are where their queen is,' the cameraman continues. 'Yes. I have it in my fist,' the beekeeper confirms.

As far as I understand, such a thing is possible because of Queen mandibular pheromone, which essentially allows the Bee Queen to remotely control her workers. The leading theory among the Redditors is that, as long as the Queen isn't being harmed or has no other reason to fear, then she'll make sure the other bees don't attack. Of course, that still leaves the question of: why isn't the Queen terrified of being carried in this guy's fist?

If anyone has any answers, I'd love to hear them.