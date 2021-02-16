I've had this cheap robo-vacuum for a month — it sucks (in a good way)

After applying Amazon's discount, you can get this robot vacuum cleaner for a much lower price than other models. I've been using it for a month and it does a great of cleaning up cat fur, crumbs, and other micro-detritus. I'm surprised how gross our floors get after just a couple of days. When this vacuum finishes a job, the floors actually look shiny. I don't bother to use the WiFi app — I just push the start button and it shoots out of its charging station and goes to work. When the batteries are low it crawls back to the charging station for more delicious electrons.