Man adds own cat to Godzilla vs Kong trailer

Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest manifestation of Hollywood's endless CGI crusade to make Gojira its own. JKK added his cat, Wayne, to the trailer, immeasurably bettering it: "He's not a good boy."
Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest manifestation of Hollywood's endless CGI crusade to make Gojira its own. JKK added his cat, Wayne, to the trailer, immeasurably bettering it: "He's not a good boy."
A live-streamed hearing from Texas' 394th Judicial District Court produced a moment that definitely needs to go in whatever COVID time capsule is eventually buried. This video is absolute purrfection. Cattorney-at-law Rod Poston told Vice he wasn't kitten around with the filter and is feline fine. "Oh, that was just a mistake by my secretary,"… READ THE REST
The kitten, it seems, is not entirely sure about this arrangement. The dog, it seems, is absolutely in love with this cute little kittie. [VIDEO LINK] READ THE REST
This bobcat (or lynx)'s lightning-fast reflexes saved it from receiving a deadly rattlesnake bite. Instead, the pit viper became a well-deserved snack for the feisty feline. I'm always surprised at how closely small wildcats' behavior is to that of my pet cats'. [Thanks, Lew!] READ THE REST
We've come a long way, haven't we, civilization? In ancient times, we used to measure everything from weight to distance with the most rudimentary of instruments. A stone was literally how much a particular stone weighed as a unit of measurement. And a foot was…yeah, a foot. Put enough heel-to-toe paces together and you knew… READ THE REST
Right now, almost half of all the websites that exist use a .com domain name. This makes it incredibly hard to find a domain name that hasn't already been taken, and if you already named and registered your company then you may be in for a really tough road ahead. Say you started a line of… READ THE REST
Everybody loves dogs. But even the most dedicated doggy mom and pop will tell you that it really doesn't take much to keep the average pooch thoroughly entertained. Just give 'em a ball to chase or a patch of yard to run in and a dog will generally find enough to keep themselves occupied for… READ THE REST