Nearly 4,000 Amazon staff told to stay home after incorrect Covid test results over weekend

Nearly 4,000 Amazon employees across the UK were told over the weekend they had tested positive for Covid-19 and were ordered to go home and self-isolate. It wasn't until later, within 24 hours, that they were notified that their result was a mistake – their test results were negative and they were actually Covid-free.

And there was at least one person, according to BBC, who was accurately told their result was negative on Friday, but then Saturday morning was told, incorrectly, that his Covid result was actually positive and that he should stay home and isolate.

Although it's not clear what caused this massive glitch, this is what we can expect when a government decides to use a call center employed by outsourced, untrained, inexperienced staff to do the job of a healthcare professional.

From The Guardian:

The test-and-trace programme has been criticised since its launch. The government's £22bn programme came under increasing strain during the height of the pandemic as it had to contact nearly triple the number of infected people. … They are often employed on minimum wage by telesales businesses contracted by Serco, which has been drafted in to carry out detailed interviews with coronavirus patients. … One clinical caseworker, who has worked for test and trace since its launch last May, said he was appalled by the use of completely unqualified junior staff to carry out such sensitive work with seriously ill and often vulnerable people. Call centre workers have previously said they felt ill-prepared for the role.

Image by Jernez Furman / Flickr