Take a trip back to November 29, 1965 with this pristine color copy of the music show Hullabaloo

NBC's Hullabaloo aired for a little over a year, but during its short life it featured some great musical guests. In this episode you can see performances by The Byrds, Jackie DeShannon, David Winters, Chad & Jill, and Paul Revere & The Raiders.

Hullabaloo is an American musical variety series that ran on NBC from January 12, 1965 through April 11, 1966 (with repeats to August 1966). Similar to Shindig! it ran in prime time in contrast to ABC's American Bandstand. Directed by Steve Binder, who went on to direct If I Can Dream, Hullabaloo served as a big-budget, quality showcase for the leading pop acts of the day, and was also competition for another like-minded television showcase, ABC's Shindig!.

A different host presided each week—among these were Sammy Davis, Jr., Jerry Lewis, Gary Lewis, Petula Clark, Paul Anka, Liza Minnelli, Jack Jones, David McCallum and Frankie Avalon—singing a couple of his or her own hits and introducing the different acts. Chart-topping acts who performed on the show included Simon and Garfunkel, The Mamas and The Papas, Dionne Warwick, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, The Lovin' Spoonful, The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, Sonny & Cher, the Supremes, Herman's Hermits, The Animals, Roy Orbison and Marianne Faithfull.

Many early episodes included black and white segments taped in the UK and hosted by Brian Epstein. Sid Bernstein was the booking agent for Hullabaloo. Peter Matz, later of The Carol Burnett Show, was the orchestra leader. Peppiatt and Aylesworth were the writers. Some of the programs in the series were videotaped at NBC Studios in Burbank, California. Most were taped in New York City either at NBC's Studio 8H (built for Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Symphony Orchestra and which would later house Saturday Night Live), or in NBC's color studio in the Midwood section of Brooklyn.

Much of the series' color videotaped footage was later transferred over to kinescope on film — as such copied in black and white. Only three half-hour episodes are known to exist in their original color videotaped form. The series was originally a one-hour broadcast, airing from 8:30​ – 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Its first season ran 18 new episodes from January through May 1965 then, from June through August 1965, it featured selected repeats, which aired from 10:00​ – 11:00 p.m. The second season of 30 new episodes ran from September 1965 to April 1966. Reduced to thirty minutes, the episodes aired from 7:30​ – 8:00 p.m. on Monday. From May through August 1966 it aired repeats, and was replaced by the sitcom The Monkees in September 1966.