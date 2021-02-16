The piece about the history of the 80s D&D cartoon got such a great response, here's another video from Toy Galaxy. This one looks at the history of the Battletech cartoon series and toy line which spun off from the FASA tabletop wargame. Unfortunately, from the very beginning, the IP was plagued by lawsuits which ended up affecting the game, the animated series, and the toy line.
Image: YouTube
The embattled history of Battletech: The Animated Series
