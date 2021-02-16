Trump dumps Rudy

Mark Frauenfelder

Trump is through with Rudy Giuliani, according to senior Trump advisor Jason Miller, who told CNN that Giuliani is "not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters."

From CNN:

Though Giuliani is among Trump's fiercest public defenders, his work on behalf of the former President has prompted legal problems of his own.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Giuliani and Trump of conspiring with the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to incite the January 6 insurrection.

Giuliani, the lawsuit alleges, riled up the crowd as he told supporters: "Let's have trial by combat."Additionally, Giuliani is facing lawsuits from two voting technology companies, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, related to his months-long embrace of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.