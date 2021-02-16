Watch this amazing 20-year-old acoustic guitarist play Led Zeppelin's 'Kashmir'

@tmorello shared this to his profile before I even put it up on Twitter 😭❤ Absolutely crazy!

My version of Kashmir: pic.twitter.com/ZM1AbjATp6 — Marcin (@MarcinGuitar) February 14, 2021

Former America's Got Talent contestant, 20-year-old Marcin, plays an incredible acoustic cover of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" (arguably one of rock's greatest songs, imho) from their Physical Graffiti album.

From Rolling Stone:

Standing inside a parking garage, the Polish percussive fingerstyle guitarist ripped through the Physical Graffiti epic, thumping his hands across the guitar while playing Jimmy Page's riffs. Tom Morello and Paul Stanley even praised the video, with Morello writing:"Some people are just really talented."

Here is Led Zeppelin playing "Kashmir" in 2007, which was later part of the 2012 concert film, Celebration Day: