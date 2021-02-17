Ted Cruz, the Salacious B. Crumb of Congress, defends Gina Carano

On the grand importance scale of shitty things Ted Cruz has done, this likely ranks near the bottom. But it's infuriating nonetheless because it's just so stupid and wrong — adjectives often befitting of Cruz himself.



A quick refresher: Last Wednesday, Lucasfilm fired Gina Carano from The Mandalorian after a series of tweets dating back to early 2020 that covered the whole range of Things Horrible People Post on Social Media. Anti-mask, anti-Trans, anti-BLM, anti-Semitic, anti-election reality…she basically ran the gamut and Lucasfilm was over it. But don't cry too hard for Gina — she's already found a new job!





Gina Carano Hits Back, Announces New Movie Project With Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire: "They Can't Cancel Us If We Don't Let Them" https://t.co/6mirYhffZK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 12, 2021

Yes, THAT Ben Shapiro.



Hollywood cancelled @ginacarano for being conservative. That's bullshit. So we're fighting back. Become a DW member today with promo code GINA for 25% off, and join the cultural resistance. https://t.co/m3mVwcEFsc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2021

Details about the future Razzie nominee haven't been announced and the rumors of Kevin Sorbo and Scott Baio sleeping outside of Shapiro's house have yet to be proven. Emphasis on yet.



Now that you're caught up, let's talk about Senator Crumb…I mean, Senator Cruz and this incredibly dumb tweet.

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Let's just get this out of the way — Disney didn't cancel Cara Dune; they fired the actress who plays her. To put it in terms Cruz might understand, back from when he was a big fan of "cancel culture", the San Francisco 49'ers still have a quarterback despite cutting ties with Colin Kaepernick. Kap didn't take the position with him.



Now that we've cleared that up, I have a question for Senator Cruz.

How dare you?

You cannot compare Cara Dune to Padmé Amidala. Who, by the way, was a better senator than you. You cannot compare Cara Dune to Rey Skywalker. And you absolutely, positively cannot compare Cara Dune to Princess Leia…or should I say, General Leia Skywalker Organa. I mean, you can compare them, but it just shows how utterly ignorant you are.



When Carrie Fisher died in 2016, Malcom Sheppard, creator of the blog You're Always Being Judged wrote an incredible obituary for General Organa.





Before Leia Organa, the Empire destroyed civilizations to power a war machine for the glory of its elites. Because of her, galactic civilization doesn't consist of thousands of starving worlds, whose inhabitants gaze into skies swarming with Death Stars built from their stolen productivity.

You might want to remember that the next time you dismissively refer to Leia as a "princess", you cretinous toad. Oh, and nice haircut.



