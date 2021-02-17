So bad it's good? You decide. Here's the pilot of a 1967 British sci-fi series, The Solarnauts, which was never sold. Gee, I wonder why?
Image: Screengrab
The Solarnauts, 1967 sci-fi pilot dying for the MST3K treatment
So bad it's good? You decide. Here's the pilot of a 1967 British sci-fi series, The Solarnauts, which was never sold. Gee, I wonder why?
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- MST3K
- sci-fi
- tv pilots
Duncan Jones is raising money for a great looking graphic novel follow-up to "Moon"
Director/writer Duncan Jones — whom you may know from his hyper-focused, small cast sci-fi films like Moon and Source Code, or the larger-scale Warcraft film that I admittedly never saw — has a new project out in the form of a graphic novel. Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future is written by Jones and author/letterer… READ THE REST
Alastair Reynolds' "Revenger"
Revenger, a fast-paced space opera by Alastair Reynolds with strong women as protagonists and few surprises certainly took my mind off things for a bit. Worldbuilding galore takes place in Revenger's galaxy, a place littered with the detritus of humanity and other species. Kind of steam-punky and certainly the baubles offer a lot of 'Roadside… READ THE REST
The entire Animorphs book series is now available for free online
Animorphs was a YA sci-fi series that took the mid-90s Scholastic book fair circuit by storm. Written by K.A. Applegate, the books focus on a group of kids who gain the ability to transform into any animal they touch — but only for two hours, or else they're stuck that way. Naturally, they meet and… READ THE REST
The Zebra checks your car insurance options for free to make sure you're paying the lowest possible rate
If you ever felt auto insurance rates weren't judged by your driving record alone, you have no idea how right you were. A new study by Consumer Reports seems to confirm what many have suspected for a long time — that auto providers are judging far more than your DMV report and your address before offering you… READ THE REST
This precision gaming gear set will instantly give your gameplay a boost
For PC gaming, precision and coordination are always important, so compatibility is a constant issue worth considering. If your keyboard doesn't play nice with your mouse, there could be a problem. With that in mind, you can actually pick up an entire gaming controller set that is dynamically engineered to ensure all pieces work together… READ THE REST
Rosetta Stone is considered the gold standard of language learning software and it's on sale at almost half off
For almost 30 years, if you ever thought about learning a foreign language online, one name would always come to mind: Rosetta Stone. As one of the pioneers in the field, the Rosetta Stone software has become virtually synonymous with language learning. And with years of innovation under its belt in assembling a world-class language… READ THE REST