Thousands of ducks totally ducked up a street in Thailand

Holy duck, that's a lot of ducking ducks.
Image: Public Domain via PxHere
Holy duck, that's a lot of ducking ducks.
Image: Public Domain via PxHere
I saw this on the Facebook group We Like to Make Stuff and I had to have one! Here's an Amazon link. READ THE REST
In this footage, an army of ducks (previously) helps a farmer in Thailand clean out the paddies. After the rice crop was harvested on a farm in Nakhon Pathom province in Thailand, a flock of around 10,000 ducks was released from a pen – and instinctively streamed towards the flooded fields to devour pests such… READ THE REST
Seeya! Rough Google translation of the tweet: "It's a mini 4WD that has been tuned to be crisp." READ THE REST
For PC gaming, precision and coordination are always important, so compatibility is a constant issue worth considering. If your keyboard doesn't play nice with your mouse, there could be a problem. With that in mind, you can actually pick up an entire gaming controller set that is dynamically engineered to ensure all pieces work together… READ THE REST
For almost 30 years, if you ever thought about learning a foreign language online, one name would always come to mind: Rosetta Stone. As one of the pioneers in the field, the Rosetta Stone software has become virtually synonymous with language learning. And with years of innovation under its belt in assembling a world-class language… READ THE REST
We've come a long way, haven't we, civilization? In ancient times, we used to measure everything from weight to distance with the most rudimentary of instruments. A stone was literally how much a particular stone weighed as a unit of measurement. And a foot was…yeah, a foot. Put enough heel-to-toe paces together and you knew… READ THE REST