Two men arrested for posing as U.S. Marshals to avoid wearing masks at Florida hotel

Behold the mugshots of these two fine gentlemen, Wayne Brown Jr. (53) and Gary Brummett (81). The lads are accused of impersonating U.S. Marshals and threatening to arrest hotel employees who asked them to wear protective masks. Their plan failed spectacularly when police and a real U.S. Marshal met the fellows in the hotel restaurant and inspected their badges, which read, "Cherokee Nation Marshal."

From the Tampa Bay Times:

Investigators learned the men had never been employed as U.S. Marshals or by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the complaint said.

The facemask exempt cards the men wore around their necks were also fake, according to the complaint.

They were arrested and remain jailed in Broward County. Jail records did not list attorneys for them.