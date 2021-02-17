Watch this husky's hilarious reaction when told to come inside

Carla Sinclair

Huskies are known to be stubborn when told to come inside on a nice (as in cold) snowy day, but this dog actually argues – like a young child. He whines, with as close to a "noooooo!" as he can get, and even shakes his head back and forth. In the end, after a decisive and final doggie "no," he decides to defy his human and splits.