Ammon Bundy launches Uber, but for armed paramilitary protests

From the Los Angeles Times:

They had descended on Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., the evening of Jan. 29 to protest the quarantine of Gayle Meyer, a 74-year-old patient who had refused to take a test for the coronavirus.

Police in riot gear guarded entrances as the activists — who authorities said were armed — insisted that Meyer was being held against her will, a claim the hospital denied.

Meyer's 49-year-old daughter, Satin, an anti-mask activist licensed as her caregiver, had summoned the demonstrators, foot soldiers in a rapidly expanding network called People's Rights. With the tap of a thumb on a smartphone, members can call a militia like they'd call an Uber and stage a protest within minutes.

Behind the organization is a familiar name: Ammon Bundy.