This fellow pushed some unusual objects into a heavy-duty belt sander. The jawbreaker strikes me as the only real success among the items chosen; also featured in the video (below) are a Rubik's cube and a golf ball.
Belt-sanded jawbreaker
Dave Picciuto nerds out for over 13 minutes about pencils
I got a big kick out of this Make Something video. In it, Dave Picciuto spends 13 minutes talking about some of his favorite pencils while constantly apologizing for spending so much time talking about his favorite pencils. As fellow maker, Giaco Whatever, comments: "Did you say 'pencil = boring topic?' How Dare You!! HOW… READ THE REST
My interview with Duane Swierczynski, crime novelist
This week on the Cool Tools podcast I interviewed Duane Swierczynski. Duane is an award-winning author of crime novels, comic books, audio dramas and other violent amusements. His story "Lush" was included in last year's Best American Mystery Stories, edited by Jonathan Lethem and Otto Penzler. Visit Cool Tools to listen to the interview. READ THE REST
Adam Savage looks at folding rulers
I love Adam Savage's "Favorite Tools" and "One Day Build" videos. In this video, he shows off some of his antique folding rulers and looks at a modern model just released from Makers Cabinet (creators of the Iris drawing compass). One great tip he points out for collectors of antique tools: Find a local antiques… READ THE REST
