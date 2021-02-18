First Perseverance photo from Mars!

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover enjoyed a beautiful landing on the Red Planet's Jezero Crater around 1pm PT today. Above is the first photo it sent back to Earth. Many more images, in high-resolution, to come. From NASA:

The view, from one of Perseverance's Hazard Cameras, is partially obscured by a dust cover.

A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.