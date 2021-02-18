For great justice: "All Your Base Are Belong To Us" is 20 years old this week

David Pescovitz

Twenty years ago this week, Newgrounds forum user Bad-CRC shared the intro animation above from the 1992 Mega Drive/Genesis game "Zero Wing." While macros and gifs from the animation had previously been shared online, that 2001 posting and the memetic power it unleashed truly felt as if somebody set up us the bomb.

(Ars Technica)