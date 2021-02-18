Odd lifeforms discovered under a half-mile of Antarctic ice

Scientists were down in Antarctica, drilling through a half-mile of ice to try and grab some seafloor sediment. When they finally pierced through, they dropped a camera down to discover they'd accidentally hit a rock, which was a big pain in the butt.

Except it turned out to a weirdly lucky strike, because the camera revealed that the rock was, unexpectedly, covered in life.

The scientists put up a thread with some video here …

Accidental discovery of extreme life! Far underneath the ice shelves of the #Antarctic, there's more life than expected: https://t.co/atdkiv1GrA



… and Wired's Matt Simon has a great story on the discovery, including some intriguing hypotheses about how the heck the lifeforms down there are getting food. Because wow, they're awfully far from any source of energy: