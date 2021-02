I can't find the technical info for Rick Astley's 1987 "Never Gonna Give You Up", the classic rickroll, but it was probably shot at 24 frames per second on 16mm film or 30fps on betacam or whatever. Revideo used machine learning to interpolate it to a camcorder-slick 60 frames per second and upscale the resolution to 4k.

It is smooth, crisp and glistening. Everyone hates it.