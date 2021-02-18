Here are a couple of fun ads from the 1970s advertising two of P-Funks albums, Funkentelechy Vs. The Placebo Syndrome (1977) and GloryHallaStoopid (Pin The Tail On The Funky) (1979). As far as I know, these ads were never seen beyond the stage of P-Funk shows where they'd promote these records before the band came on.
These animated Parliament Funkadelic ads from the 1970s pin the tail on the funky
- animation
- funkadelic
- george clinton
- parliment
- united states of funkadelica
