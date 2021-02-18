This 400k mile 1990 Toyota Corolla is darn near perfect

Jason Weisberger

The early 1990s Toyota Corolla is pretty much as legendary as the same era Toyota Tacoma. Toyota could do no interesting, but they also could do no wrong: these cars are fantastically reliable, comfortable and get you there.

I recall something about the timing chain being the magic, instead of a belt.

When my '65 Galaxie convertible finally ate it, I was so tired of constant problems that I bought a red late 90s Corolla. Nothing went wrong with it, but life got boring.

For $500 I would be pretty excited.