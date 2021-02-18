Very creepy "doll altar" found in UK forest

In Staffordshire, England, a hiker was exploring the woodland of Cannock Chase when she stumbled upon a creepy site in a clearing. An array of dolls were nailed or hung on the trees. A Ouija board and candles sat in the center on the forest floor. From BirminghamLive:

"I have got a friend who is a spiritual medium and she wants to go and take a look up there to see if she can feel anything," [the hiker said.]

She later went back to the site to check out the dolls again. She said: "It wasn't that scary and I stood in amongst the dolls. I was saying my prayers. I talked to the dolls and wished the children who used to live in the mining village eternal rest."