Wanted man turns himself in to get away from COVID lockdown roommates

Yesterday, a fellow walked into the Burgess Hill Police Station in Sussex, England and surrendered himself to the cops. The man was wanted on "recall to prison," which means the person was released from prison on parole or other conditions but must return to serve the rest of their sentence. The recall could be due to breaking the terms of their probation or the expectation that they may commit further crimes.

In this case, according to police, the man decided that "he would rather go back to prison than have to spend more time with the people he was living with."

He was seeking "peace and quiet," reports police inspector Darren Taylor in a tweet.

(BBC News)