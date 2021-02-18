Traveling often as a youngster in Britain, the land of bad trains, I adored seeing the Shinkansen high-speed rail services on TV. It still seems a fine example of what can be accomplished when officials are competent, capable of long-term planning, and freed of perverse incentives: three things rarely found in England and never all at once. Here's some bullet trains making light of heavy snow; the video title claims 200 MPH, but usually the trains are slowed some in bad weather.
Watch bullet trains powering through snow in Japan
