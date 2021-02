At around 12:55pm PST today, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover will begin its seven-minute descent to the Red Planet's Jezero Crater. You can watch the pre-show above starting at 11:15am PST.

Perseverance's top priority is to seek out signs that life once existed on Mars. The rover is also outfitted with the experimental Mars Helicopter to test powered flight in the thin atmosphere and the possible addition of aerial exploration to future missions.

More on the Mars 2020 Mission here.