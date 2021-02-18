Watch this fancy fan spin icicles in Austin, Texas

A man discovered the unusual sight of spinning icicles at his home in Austin, Texas after "a water line broke and was leaking through the ceiling fan." He shot the footage during the state's freezing temperatures on Feb 15.
Via Yahoo!
A man discovered the unusual sight of spinning icicles at his home in Austin, Texas after "a water line broke and was leaking through the ceiling fan." He shot the footage during the state's freezing temperatures on Feb 15.
Via Yahoo!
Texas has screwed up. It's been three days of no power for millions of people during freezing temperatures, and of course the blame falls right in the laps of their angry GOP "each man for themselves" style of (non)leadership. And yet they are blaming AOC and the Green New Deal! In fact, there is so… READ THE REST
The AP confirms that Senator Cruz has left the country while much of his home state of Texas is without power and heat. AP: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a weather crisis that has left much of Texas without power. The high-profile… READ THE REST
When 57 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were found outside of a pharmacy refrigerator at Wisconsin's Aurora Medical Center-Grafton, hospital administrators first believed human error was to blame. A further investigation revealed the nearly 500 doses were left unrefrigerated intentionally. The Moderna vaccines must be stored at temperatures between 36°and 42° Fahrenheit. Investigators have… READ THE REST
If a company wants to sell a better mousetrap, they build one. Or if they're a big-dog business with loads of assets, they simply find someone who's already building a better mousetrap and they buy 'em. That's what uber-rich Apple did in 2014 when they decided to bump up their headphone game by acquiring the… READ THE REST
You can give someone a recipe, but following step-by-step instructions is so much different than creating magic with the perfect cocktail. True mastery requires a high level of training and talent to transform even basic ingredients into mixological bliss. In The 2021 Ultimate Mixology and Cocktail Trainer Bundle, renowned international expert, Paul Martin, imparts decades… READ THE REST
What's something everybody needs but nobody wants? It might sound like a really annoying riddle, but it's true! Chargers are a necessary evil, and not at all an item of extreme passion. The general requirements for charging devices are fairly simple compared to their monumental yet thankless role in our tech-driven world. We want easy.… READ THE REST