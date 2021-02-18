You can now buy a 31˝ color e-ink display panel, if you know what to do with it

Eink, the creator (and generally uninspired patent-holder) of e-ink displays, has something magical on offer: an enormous 31" color e-ink panel. It's expensive—$2,300—and you'll have to make your own monitor housing, get an extra display controller, and work out your own hardware and software setup to make it do whatever you want it to do. But here it is, at last! The future!

EC312TT2 is a reflective electrophoretic E Ink technology display module based on TFT active matrix with color filter design.. It has 31.2" active area with 2560 x 1440 pixels, the display is capable to display 4096 colors depending on the display controller and the associated waveform file it used.

Note that it elsewhere says the resolution is 1280 x 720, which suggests (but doesn't confirm) that the higher resolution describes colored subpixels that may or may not be individually addressable.