Blade Runner rumored to be coming to TV

According to a short and razor-thin piece on Showbiz 411, Blade Runner is allegedly being fast-tracked as a TV series.

I've been told that the series is being developed right now, although no details are set. It does seem like Rick, his daughter, and maybe K sans snowflakes would form the central family, with lots of possibilities for new characters and old ones. Producers of the film are on the fast track.

That's about the gist of the piece. We'll keep an eye on this and report any new developments as they happen.

