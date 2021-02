Federal agents in Cincinnati, Ohio intercepted a shipment of corn flakes frosted with cocaine on its way from South America to a private residence in Hong Kong. A US Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out the flake on the flakes.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the officers reportedly found white powder in the packaging and the 44 pounds of flakes were coated "in a grayish substance."

(Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)