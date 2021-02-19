Easy to build self-watering containers

I love self-watering containers. We currently have 7 Earthboxes going in our home garden. The gent at Arms Family Farms builds some big ones.

I homemade a few containers out of rubbermaid bins and garden irrigation pipe. My problem was finding plastic that is UV protected and when they fell apart I just bought more Earthboxes. My daughter likes the eggplant-colored ones.

Tomatoes, strawberries, peppers, and corn are regulars for our boxes. This year we are trying some blueberries and as the season progresses will add a few new things as well.

Here is the video by "Leon" who is referenced by Arms Family Farms a lot.