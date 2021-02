Yesterday, NASA's Perseverance rover had a beautiful landing on Mars. Here are some fresh postcards from the Red Planet, including a video still of the rover just before landing as captured by a camera mounted on the descent stage that carried Perseverance to the surface.

Below, "the first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover after its landing" and a shot of the rocky surface with the rover's wheel.