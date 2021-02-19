Ever wonder how your menthols achieved that alluring tingle? It's likely the blood of the penguin proletariat. This 1935 cartoon follows a group of penguins as they are chased out of their abysmal natural habitat and into the safe haven of the Kool cigarette factory in Kentucky where they blissfully toil their days away to make cigs and deliver them to the people all across this great nation.
Penguins toil in the Kool cigarette factory in this 1935 cartoon
