ETA Prime tested out the Pixio 15.6" portable gaming monitor, which looks like a good way to play Nintendo Switch Games. It has stereo speakers and HDMI and USB C ports (so you can use it as a second laptop or smartphone display or even a primary display for a Raspberry Pi).
Review of the Pixio 15.6" portable gaming monitor
