South Korea luxury hotel goofs with "mirrored" spa windows that are actually see-through

A Korean blogger and his wife spent their honeymoon on Jeju Island, South Korea at a new luxury hotel called Grand Josun, and discovered that the mirrored spa facilities offered a perfect view for peeping Toms. From outside, everything from the showers to the bathrooms were visible with the blinds only partially covering the windows.

The horrified traveler wrote this post:

I went on my honeymoon to Jeju Island and stayed at a suite room at a newly opened five-star hotel but my honeymoon turned out to be the worst memory of my life.

On my last day I went for a walk but as I looked at the windows of the sauna I found out that I was able to see inside the sauna from outside. I could see the thermometer inside the sauna through the windows. We could see the inside of the showers and bathrooms from outside, from the hotel entrance, walk path, car park and from even hotel room balconies.

My wife and I were shocked to find this out. The thought that we might have used bathrooms and showers in front of many people gives me chills and we're getting therapy treatment."