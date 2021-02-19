This warming, soothing fireplace burns cleanly and smoke-free on your coffee table

If you live in a home without a fireplace, you probably aren't in the minority anymore. In fact, more and more residents don't have that home feature that used to be a central source of warmth, light, and food preparation for centuries.

Just this century, the percentage of new single-family homes built including a fireplace dropped from almost 60% down to nearly 40%. Many homebuilders say while a crackling fire is still a nice amenity in any house, it's no longer the essential feature it once was for most homeowners.

That could have something to do with the fact that fireplaces aren't always super convenient. They're dirty, smokey, and can create a fair amount of work for those charged with building, maintaining, and cleaning up after a fire.

Instead, this Smokeless Bioethanol Tabletop Fireplace from Tech Zebra can simulate all the good feels of gazing into a soothing fire without all the associated headaches.

Unlike the gaping hole in your wall you get with a normal fireplace, this one is a compact 3-feet long, perfectly proportioned with a sleek modern design and full 360-degree view through tempered glass to sit elegantly on a coffee table in your living room. Although at that size, it's still easily portable enough to move from place to place throughout your home.

The high-quality stainless steel linear burner is fueled entirely with pure plant-based ethanol, a cleaner, more eco-friendly alternative to both wood and gas. It's odorless, smokeless, and ventless, only giving off heat and casting a warming glow with none of the environmental or health side-effects. And, while you might not think a fire this size can produce much heat, you'd be wrong, putting out enough warmth to heat up a room up to 250 sq. feet in minutes.

Easy to light and put out, this package also comes with an extinguisher cover to help you regulate the height of your flames or finally put the fire to bed for the night.

This tabletop fireplace would usually cost $129, but with the current offer, you can save 30%, cutting the final price down to only $89.99.

