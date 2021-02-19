Alexis, an 8-year-old cat in Austria, just broke the Guinness world record for doing the most tricks (26) in one minute. Cued by her human, Anika Moritz, these tricks include touching her nose with her left paw, crossing her paws while sitting, giving a high five, and five ten, ringing a bell, pulling a string on a box, looking left, looking right, and shaking her head.
Watch: cat breaks the Guinness world record for doing the most tricks in a minute
