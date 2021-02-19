A television news crew in Ecuador was robbed at gunpoint and they broadcast it as it happened. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Watch: TV news crew robbed at gunpoint
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- crime
Wanted man turns himself in to get away from COVID lockdown roommates
Yesterday, a fellow walked into the Burgess Hill Police Station in Sussex, England and surrendered himself to the cops. The man was wanted on "recall to prison," which means the person was released from prison on parole or other conditions but must return to serve the rest of their sentence. The recall could be due… READ THE REST
Fulton County DA opens criminal investigation into Trump's Georgia election interference
The lead prosecutor in Fulton County has opened a criminal investigation into Trump's attempts to influence Georgia's election results. CNBC: The top prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, has opened a criminal investigation of a phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by then-President Donald Trump, who last month urged the official to "find" him… READ THE REST
Watch a charming Florida defendant attempt to sweet talk his judge
A charming Florida defendant tries honey during his remote court hearing. The judge enjoys the compliment but quickly moves on to business. READ THE REST
This highly-rated piano training app is on sale for 50% off
Learning to play an instrument like the piano can be amazingly rewarding. However, it just as often turns out to be amazingly frustrating. We all have visions of sitting down to learn, then being able to toss off a note-perfect version of something like Beethoven's Fur Elise or Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody in short order. While… READ THE REST
The rugged HyperGear Quake speaker is built for the outdoors – with a few sly surprises
We always want to take a portable speaker out to the park or the beach, or out into the wilderness on our outdoor adventures. However, what you'll soon discover is many wireless speakers just can't handle the elements out there. Many fold up with just the smallest bit of jostling, dirt, or moisture. The HyperGear… READ THE REST
These metal-reinforced, durability-tested elite Lightning cables are over 25% off
We love our iPhones and iPads. And, we love those devices almost as much as we hate the Lightning cables that power them. It's not the cables themselves that we hate as much as their finickiness and unreliability. Within a few weeks of coming out of the box, your connector has likely already suffered enough… READ THE REST