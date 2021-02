Diablo 2, Blizzard's classic action RPG, is to be "resurrected" on PC and game consoles. It will be rigorously faithful to the original (no rebootery or other new features) but with updated graphics, UI and controls.

This is very bad news for me. I sank so much time into that game. I had a full set of lvl 96+ characters. I know they're long gone, but that just means I have to start over. No. Nooooo.