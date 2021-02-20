Don Trump, Jr. rails against "Democrat governor" of Texas

Donald Trump, Jr., in an effort to pile up as many stupid tweets as his disgraced father, sent one out that has successfully blown up in his entitled face.

As Texas deals with an unprecedented winter storm causing mass power outages and water issues Tweedle Don decided to needle the governor of Texas, who is Republican Greg Abbott. Junior was calling out all those "…who have been totally silent on the Democrat Governor's incompetence…", as he was also trying to distract from damp sponge Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his ill-conceived Cancún trip.

I'm sure many proud Republican Texans were like, "How daaaare you sir. That incompetent governor is NOT a Democrat. He is…a Republican."

The Governor of Texas is a Republican, you insufferable dipshit. https://t.co/AAJMFl1vWI — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 19, 2021

Thank you Trump, Jr. for your consistency.