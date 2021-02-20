Draw your own iceberg and see if it flips

Glaciologist and climate scientist Megan Thompson-Munson wants to correct the popular image of icebergs. Yes, 90% of an iceberg is underwater, but they don't float the way you see them in stock photos. Read her explanation at Twitter.
Inspired by that thread, Joshua Tauberer made Iceberger, a web toy in which you can draw your own iceberg. As soon as you're finished, the iceberg will orient itself naturally as physics would dictate. Sure, you can draw a unicorn, a dick, or any other shape that comes to mind, but it won't float the way you intended, and you'll only see a small fraction above the waterline. Have fun with it!
[via Metafilter]