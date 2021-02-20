Draw your own iceberg and see if it flips

Glaciologist and climate scientist Megan Thompson-Munson wants to correct the popular image of icebergs. Yes, 90% of an iceberg is underwater, but they don't float the way you see them in stock photos. Read her explanation at Twitter.

Couldn't help myself. Draw an iceberg and see how it would actually float in water: https://t.co/HSqRwjVVk7 https://t.co/ziobrmDknV — Joshua Tauberer (@JoshData) February 19, 2021

Inspired by that thread, Joshua Tauberer made Iceberger, a web toy in which you can draw your own iceberg. As soon as you're finished, the iceberg will orient itself naturally as physics would dictate. Sure, you can draw a unicorn, a dick, or any other shape that comes to mind, but it won't float the way you intended, and you'll only see a small fraction above the waterline. Have fun with it!

[via Metafilter]