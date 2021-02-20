Police in Norfolk, England, believe that someone was being "creative" when they left a clothed pair of mannequin legs in a roadside hedge near the village of Wretton. The legs alarmed a dog walker, who thought they were "suspicious". If the legs are yours, you can get them from the Downham Market precinct.
"Suspicious" item in hedge turns out to be abandoned mannequin legs
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- lost and found
German police recover valuable surrealist painting that had been tossed into the airport trash can
Imagine boarding a plane and shortly after takeoff, realizing you'd left a $300,000 painting by Yves Tanguy sitting at the check-in counter. It probably wouldn't be a carefree flight. That's what happened to a businessman on a flight from Germany to Israel. As soon as he arrived in Tel Aviv, he called the Düsseldorf Airport… READ THE REST
Man finds large brain wrapped in foil on beach
Jimmy Senda was strolling along a beach in Racine, Wisconsin when he found a package wrapped in aluminum foil with a pink rubber band around it. "Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast — kind of," he told Fox 6 Now. "It took a little bit… READ THE REST
Man thought to have been murdered, found 5 years later living in the woods
Five years ago, Ricardas Puisys, then 35, didn't show up for his job at a fruit and vegetable producer in Cambridgeshire, England. He was never seen again. Police suspected Puisys had been murdered but what actually happened was a "complete mystery," they said. Yesterday though, police announced they had found Puisys hiding in a dense… READ THE REST
This smart air purifier automatically cleans your breathing environment for you
High-quality air is important, but it's hard to properly gauge whether or not your area is experiencing a bad air day. You'd think there would be more smart air purification systems on the market because of this. The Sensibo Pure Smart Air Purifier jumps to the head of that line, utilizing what Sensibo calls the world's… READ THE REST
The Ecoegg is an affordable, eco-friendly way to wash your clothes
We would all like to do everything we can to sustain our environment, but have you ever thought about the waste that comes from doing laundry? We hate to break it to you, but your favorite detergent doesn't break down in the wash entirely, seeping toxic metals like cadmium and arsenic into the water supply. … READ THE REST
This warming, soothing fireplace burns cleanly and smoke-free on your coffee table
If you live in a home without a fireplace, you probably aren't in the minority anymore. In fact, more and more residents don't have that home feature that used to be a central source of warmth, light, and food preparation for centuries. Just this century, the percentage of new single-family homes built including a fireplace… READ THE REST