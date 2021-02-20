This smartwatch gives Apple a run for its money at a fraction of the price

If you're in the market for wearable tech, you'll likely look at Apple first. That's no surprise considering the Cupertino giant owns nearly 50 percent of the entire smartwatch market share. But that definitely doesn't mean that Apple has a monopoly of smartwatch quality — and its products certainly don't come cheap.

There are a handful of top-notch smartwatch makers giving Apple a run for its money at very reasonable prices. The Sinji Premium Smart Watch is one of those prestige competitors, including a roster of features and smart functions that will more than satisfy most smartwatch devotees.

Packing in all the features of Sinji's fitness and health-geared smart designs, the Premium presents a full-service approach that offers all of the smartwatch market's most sought-after functions on a large 1.18" touchscreen.

Fitness remains the smartwatch industry's focus, and the Sinji Premium doesn't disappoint. It delivers a full array of smart abilities to help you push your exercise regimen, such as a pedometer and stopwatch functions. Meanwhile, the sports mode goes even further, offering comprehensive insight into your athletic performance, whether as a runner, cyclist, tennis player, or beyond.

As for health, this timepiece keeps an eye on your heart rate (BPM), blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and body temperature. It also measures your caloric intake and even has a sleep monitor to determine if you're getting a quality night's rest.

The Sinji Premium is loaded with informational, entertainment, and communication capabilities too. Users can receive and read text and WhatsApp messages, easily control music that's streaming from their smartphones, and get notifications and news updates like today's weather forecast.

Even with all those features, the Sinji Premium Smart Watch's most notable selling point is its price tag. While Apple Watches start at $399, the Premium not only retails for $99, but it's currently half off, cutting your price down to $49.95.

Prices subject to change.