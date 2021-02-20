United jet engine explodes in midair, sending debris across Colorado suburb

My sister, who lives in Colorado, told me she heard what sounded like thunder earlier this afternoon. It turns out to have been a United jet engine explosion. Plane parts got scattered across Broomfield, a suburb near Denver. The plane made an emergency landing. The Broomfield PD has incredible photos, and Tyler Thal shot a video of the plane in the air. In the video you can hear a frightened child scream "mommy!" and a man exclaim "something blew up!"

At the bottom of this post is a video a passenger took that shows the missing engine.

From 9 News:

A spokeswoman for Denver International Airport said that United Flight 328 to Honolulu had an engine issue and returned to DIA. A little more than 200 people were on board, and no one was injured. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Boeing 777-200's right engine failed shortly after takeoff. The FAA said it is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Broomfield Police said they got numerous reports that people heard a loud noise and then saw what they believed was a plane going down.

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

I saw an explosion on this low flying aircraft over @broomfield about 45 minutes ago. Debris fell from the plane and left a black cloud of smoke. The plane continued on. Any new on if this plane landed safely? @BroomfieldPD @NMFirePIO @9NEWS @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/paMCdiuWMN — Tyler Thal (@tgthal) February 20, 2021