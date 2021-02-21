This ultra-powerful and portable digital microscope is now 20% off

Maybe you're a tinkerer who needs to inspect tiny computer components. Or perhaps you sharpen knife blades and want to inspect your work. You might even just have an insatiable curiosity for the often unseen intricacies of our world.

There are countless reasons why you might need a quality microscope handy. Unlike the ancient versions you used to use back in science class, new digital microscopes are high-tech, compact, and a lot more versatile than you might think. The Veho DX Discovery USB Microscope is one such option, and it can give you a closer look into the secret world right underneath your nose.

This ultra portable and highly usable microscope definitely brings the searing power you'd expect, presenting up to 200 times magnification for any personal, professional, or educational uses.

The DX-1 rests in a stand with a fully adjustable cradle arm so users can get just the right viewing angle. But once its plugged into a USB source, you can also go handheld, offering an extremely detailed look at anything you want to inspect.

It also comes with its own calibration software that not only ensures you're getting the cleanest, clearest view possible, but it also lets you save optimal settings so you can zoom to your preferred magnifications easily.

Of course, one thing those old school microscopes couldn't do was capture what you saw, but with the DX-1, users can take pictures or record video at up to Full HD quality, or 1920×1080 resolution. You can also highlight every bit of those images with the help of 8 built-in LED lights that can be adjusted to shine just the right amount of light on your subject.

The DX-1 makes both viewing and image capture easy with full compatibility with Windows and Apple Mac operating systems.

The Veho DX Discovery USB Digital Microscope retails for $180, but if you enter the code TAKE20 during checkout, you can take 20 percent off the total, cutting your final price down to only $144.

Prices subject to change.